Two Pilots Killed When Their Air Tankers Collide Mid-Air

The planes had been dispatched to help battle the Bishop Fire, a 14,000-acre blaze burning on federal land

In this Sunday, Aug. 5, 2018, file photo, an air tanker drops fire retardant on a burning hillside in the Ranch Fire in Clearlake Oaks, Calif.
AP Photo/Josh Edelson, File

Two pilots were killed Thursday when their air tankers collided in midair as they were helping to fight a large wildfire in southern Nevada, federal officials said.

The U.S. Bureau of Land Management suggested in a statement that the deceased were "contract pilots." "Recovery operations are currently underway and initial notifications are still being made," it said.

The planes had been dispatched to help fight the Bishop Fire, a 14,000-acre blaze burning on federal land roughly 150 miles northeast of Las Vegas, according to Nevada Fire Information, a site with state and federal fire data.

Local

pets 13 hours ago

NYC Dog Named Buddy, 1st Pet Pup in U.S. to Be Diagnosed With COVID, Dies at Age 7

Samantha Josephson Jul 30

‘Sami's Law,' Named After Student Killed in Fake Uber, Passes the House

A National Transportation Safety Board spokesman said that neither aircraft was able to land.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com

Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX Sports
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us