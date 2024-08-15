Two people stabbed on Times Square subway train by 14-year-old suspect: NYPD

The NYPD is searching for a 14-year-old suspect following a stabbing early Thursday on a subway train in midtown Manhattan sending two victims to the hospital, police said.

The attack happened on a southbound 'Q' train at the 42nd Street-Times Square station around 6:54 a.m. Thursday, according to the NYPD.

Police said a 24-year-old man was stabbed in his left hand and a male teenager was stabbed in the torso. Both victims were taken to Bellevue Hospital in stable condition.

Officers are looking for a 14-year-old male suspect who left the scene wearing an all-black shirt and pants.

Police said the three people involved all knew each other.