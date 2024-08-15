NYC Subway

Two people stabbed on Times Square subway train by 14-year-old suspect: NYPD

Police said the victims and their attacker knew each other

By NBC New York Staff

The NYPD is searching for a 14-year-old suspect following a stabbing early Thursday on a subway train in midtown Manhattan sending two victims to the hospital, police said.

The attack happened on a southbound 'Q' train at the 42nd Street-Times Square station around 6:54 a.m. Thursday, according to the NYPD.

Police said a 24-year-old man was stabbed in his left hand and a male teenager was stabbed in the torso. Both victims were taken to Bellevue Hospital in stable condition.

24/7 New York news stream: Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are

Officers are looking for a 14-year-old male suspect who left the scene wearing an all-black shirt and pants.

Police said the three people involved all knew each other.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

This article tagged under:

NYC SubwayCrime and CourtsNYPDSubway violence
Watch NBC New York News 24/7 Send a Video or Photo to NBC NY 2024 Paris Olympics Olympics Schedule Local News Weather School Closings Weather Alerts U.S. & World News Video Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip TV Listings / NBC Schedule Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Sports
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us