Two People Shot While Waiting in Line for Food at Brooklyn Restaurant

A pair of customers at a Brooklyn restaurant were shot while standing in line for food by gunfire that likely was never meant for them, police said.

The bullets were fired into a Brownsville seafood restaurant around 5 p.m. Tuesday, according to police. The gunman opened fire in the Pitkin Avenue eatery where customers were waiting in line.

From the multiple shots fired, a 28-year-old man was shot in the foot and a 53-year-old woman was grazed in the arm. It did not appear that either was the intended target of the shooting. A witness was across the street at the time of the shooting said she was afraid she was going to get hit by one of the bullets flying.

"The just started shooting in there and I had to duck for cover," said Shaniqua Iverson, who said others in the area ran to protect themselves. "I'm like, this is crazy, it's broad daylight."

The seemingly random act of violence brought district leader Anthony T. Jones to the corner with a bullhorn, asking for residents and witnesses to provide information to police. The candidate for borough president said his response was no political stunt — it's something he does often in his community he said is besieged with crime.

"They're trying to get someone else, but you just happen to be standing there and you become the victim," Jones said. "We need resourced in this community to prevent young people from hanging out on the street and getting involved in criminal activities."

Police are searching for the suspect, and no arrests have have yet been made. An investigation is ongoing.