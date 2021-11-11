Two People Killed in Small Plane Crash in New Jersey

Two people were killed Thursday in a small plane crash in New Jersey, authorities said.

The plane departed from Essex County Airport in Caldwell and was headed to Sussex Airport when the Federal Aviation Administration alerted public safety agencies to look for the missing plane, according to the agency.

State Troopers responded to a call at 2:50 p.m. of an aircraft crash near Hampton Township in Sussex County, said Charles Marchan, a spokesman for the New Jersey State Police. The single-engine airplane was discovered in a wooded area, according to the FAA.

Marchan said there were two confirmed deaths. The FAA will be leading the investigation, according to Marchan.