SUSSEX COUNTY

Two People Killed in Small Plane Crash in New Jersey

caution tape
Getty Images

Two people were killed Thursday in a small plane crash in New Jersey, authorities said.

The plane departed from Essex County Airport in Caldwell and was headed to Sussex Airport when the Federal Aviation Administration alerted public safety agencies to look for the missing plane, according to the agency.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

State Troopers responded to a call at 2:50 p.m. of an aircraft crash near Hampton Township in Sussex County, said Charles Marchan, a spokesman for the New Jersey State Police. The single-engine airplane was discovered in a wooded area, according to the FAA.

Marchan said there were two confirmed deaths. The FAA will be leading the investigation, according to Marchan.

Copyright NBC New York/Associated Press

This article tagged under:

SUSSEX COUNTYNew Jerseyplane crashFAAHampton Township
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us