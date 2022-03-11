Two People Indicted in New Jersey on ‘Community Gun' Charges

What to Know A state grand jury indicted two people on charges stemming from what authorities said was the seizure of three guns illegally transported to New Jersey from Georgia

A state grand jury indicted two people on charges stemming from what authorities said was the seizure of three guns illegally transported to New Jersey from Georgia.

The defendants are accused of conspiracy, possessing the guns and transporting them to the state during a six-month period in 2020. The indictment was handed up Wednesday and made public Thursday.

It’s not clear how the alleged conspiracy was uncovered, but the indictment follows Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy’s longtime effort to stem the import of illegal guns into New Jersey, along what is sometimes called the “Iron Pipeline,” a reference to the nearly 80% of guns recovered from crimes coming from out of state.

Acting state Attorney General Matthew Platkin said the case highlights law enforcement efforts to combat gun trafficking, adding that the “vast majority” of firearms used in criminal activity in New Jersey originate from out of state.

He also noted this case involves so-called “community guns,” which are firearms that are transferred among two or more persons who use them for unlawful reasons.

Both defendants could face several decades in prison if convicted on all counts. One defendant is being represented by the public defender’s office, which does not comment on pending cases, and it wasn’t known if the other had retained an attorney.