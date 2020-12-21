LaGuardia Airport

Two Passengers Open Cabin Door, Use Emergency Slide Before Flight Takes Off at LaGuardia

The pair were on Flight 462 to Atlanta Monday evening when they exited the plane via the emergency slide as it was taxiing, a Delta spokesperson said

Delta airplanes at LaGuardia Airport
Andrew Lichtenstein/Corbis via Getty Images

Two passengers aboard a Delta flight departing from LaGuardia Airport opened the aircraft's cabin door and went down the emergency slide while still on the tarmac, a spokesperson for the airline confirmed.

The pair were on Flight 462 to Atlanta Monday evening when they exited the plane as it was taxiing, the Delta spokesperson said. The stunt forced the plane to return to the gate, where the other customers on board got off (this time, the normal way) and were put on other flights.

Maintenance technicians later evaluated the Airbus A321, which was scheduled to return to service later in the night.

News

West Point 3 hours ago

More Than 70 West Point Cadets Accused of Cheating on Exam

COVID-19 15 hours ago

Airlines Meet Cuomo's Ask to Test UK Flyers to NY Amid New Contagious COVID Strain Fears

It was not clear if the passengers had been arrested or what charges they would face, nor had they yet been identified.

This article tagged under:

LaGuardia AirportDelta Air Lines
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Money Report w/CNBC Video Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us