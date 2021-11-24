Bronx

Two NYPD Officers Shot and Injured in Bronx, Police Official Says

By Myles Miller

NBC 4 New York

Two NYPD officers were shot and injured in the Bronx Wednesday evening, a senior police official with direct knowledge of the investigation told NBC New York.

The incident occurred near the corner of East 187th Street and Beaumont Avenue in the Belmont section just after 8 p.m., according to the senior NYPD official.

Both officers were taken to Saint Barnabas Hospital, where both are expected to recover, the police official said. It was not immediately clear what condition the officers were in, or how many times they were shot.

The suspect was in custody at Saint Barnabas as well. It was unclear how the alleged shooter was injured and what condition they were in, although they were also expected to recover.

A black semi-automatic firearm was recovered at the scene, according to the senior police official.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.

