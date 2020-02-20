New Brunswick

Two Newborns Found Dead at New Jersey Recycling Center

Police in New Jersey discovered two deceased newborns at a recycling center on Wednesday.

The New Brunswick Police Department says officers found one infant at 12 Industrial Drive around 9:20 a.m. and as they continued to investigate, another baby was found in the area six hours later.

It wasn't immediately clear how the babies died and the Middlesex Regional Medical Examiner’s Office is expected to perform autopsies.

The investigation is ongoing and no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the New Brunswick Police Department at (732) 745-5200.

