NYC Subway

Two Men Stabbed in Subway Fight Over a Lit Cigarette

NBC Universal, Inc.

An argument on a subway platform over a lit cigarette spilled into a full-on fight on the train that ended with two men stabbed, police said Saturday.

The incident started around 12:30 a.m. Saturday at the Junction Boulevard station in Queens on the 7 line. Police say two men saw a third on the platform smoking.

The smoker got on a northbound 7 along with the other two, who asked him to put his cigarette out.

Instead, the NYPD says, the smoker stabbed the two men - one in the leg and one in the abdomen. Both got off the train at the 82nd Street station and called police; they are in stable condition.

Authorities have few details on the stabber, who fled, other than that he was wearing gray and black clothing.

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

NYC SubwaysubwayNYC Transit
