Connecticut

Two Men Killed in Shooting After Dispute at Conn. Bar

Police said the two men were at Elizabeth's Bar & Restaurant in Bloomfield when they got into a dispute with another person at the bar

Two men were killed in a shooting early Saturday after an argument broke out at a Connecticut bar, police said.

Police said the two men were at Elizabeth's Bar & Restaurant in Bloomfield when they got into a dispute with another person at the bar. Police said the fight spilled outside to the parking lot and shots were fired.

One of the men was shot in the chest and the other in the head, Bloomfield police said. The men were pronounced dead at the hospital.

Police identified the victims as Aaron Walker, 43, of Windsor, and Franklin Spencer, 42, of East Hartford.

Police are asking anyone with information about the shooting to contact authorities.

