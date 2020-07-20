Two Men Killed in Jet Ski Crash in Waters Off Bronx

Two men have died after a tragic jet ski crash off an eastern shore of the Bronx Monday night, police said.

The two men were riding in the waters of Eastchester Bay just after 9 p.m. when the crash occurred, according to police. First responders showed up to the scene near the Country Club neighborhood, and rushed both men to Jacobi Hospital.

Both men later died from their injuries. The identities of the men, one of whom was 22 years old, have not yet been released; the age of the other man was also not immediately released. It was not clear what caused the crash or if darkness played a role. Police said that it did not appear anyone else was in the water.

Police remained at the scene talking to witnesses around Evers Marina and trying to gather information as they continued their investigation.