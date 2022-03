Two men were hospitalized after they were badly injured in a shooting on a Manhattan street corner, police said.

The two men were struck by gunfire around 10 p.m. near the intersection of West 19th Street and Ninth Avenue in Chelsea, according to police. It was unclear what led up to the shooting.

Both victims were taken to nearby hospitals, with one listed in critical condition and the other in serious condition.

An investigation is ongoing, and no suspects have yet been identified.