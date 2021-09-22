Two Long Island Teen Cousins Reported Missing, Expressed Suicidal Thoughts: Police

Two teenage cousins were reported missing on Long Island Tuesday morning, and both have expressed thoughts of suicide in the past, police said.

Suffolk County Police said that Freddy Turcios-Funes, of Deer Park, and Alexandra Baca-Funes, of Bay Shore, were reported missing by family members after they were not in their bedrooms in the morning.

Police said that the 16-year-old Turcios-Funes and 13-year-old Baca-Funes are believed to be together. The younger teen is 5 feet tall with brown hair and brown eyes, while her older cousin is 5’10’’ with brown hair and brown eyes.

Suffolk County detectives urge anyone with information on their location to call 911.