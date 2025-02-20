2 killed, several homes damaged after NJ house fire

Two people were killed in a house fire in the early morning hours of Wednesday in Burlington County, according to officials.

The Franklin Fire Police Chief Herbert DeBell Jr. took to Facebook to report that firefighters were called to the 300 block of Wagon Wheel Circle in the Homestead development that is located off of Columbus Road in Mansfield Township around 1:30 a.m. on Feb. 19 for reports of a fire with victims trapped inside.

When the crews arrived, they found that a house was on fire and it was quickly upgraded from two alarms to three, DuBell said.

Strong winds caused the fire to spread to a second home and both houses suffered severe damage from the flames, according to DuBell.

Residents in neighboring homes evacuated in case the flames spread further, officials said. Only two other homes ended up with minor damage to the exteriors.

First responders were eventually able to enter the home where the fire started and found two adults who were killed, DuBell said.

The evacuated residents were able to return home once the fire was extinguished.

The fire is under investigation.

