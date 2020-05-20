Harlem

2 Dead, Another Injured After Harlem Home Invasion Leads to Police-Involved Shooting

POLICE SIREN GENERIC
NBC 4 New York

Two people were killed and another seriously injured after a home invasion led to a police-involved shooting in Harlem, according to police and fire officials.

Officers received a call about a shooting around 6:15 p.m. Wednesday evening, police said. A man knocked on the door to a residence on St. Nicholas Terrace, then immediately shot and stabbed the woman who answered the door, according to police. He then went into the home and assaulted a man inside, police said.

An NYPD officer arrived at the scene soon after, and tried to get the man to drop his gun. However, the man refused and was shot by police, the NYPD said.

News

Top news stories in the tri-state area, in America and around the world

pause 14 hours ago

Shutdown Ends in 70% of New York Regions; Infection Spread Still High in Some NYC Nabes

Coronavirus 10 hours ago

NYC Makes Urgent Plea to Parents as Vaccination Rates Plunge During Pandemic

Both the shooter and the woman who answered the door were pronounced dead at the scene. The other victim was rushed to St. Luke's Hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries. The names of all three have not yet been released.

No cops were injured in the incident. A gun and a knife were recovered at the scene.

An investigation into the shooting is ongoing. Police said it may have been a domestic issue, but no official motive has yet been determined.

This article tagged under:

HarlemNew York CityNYPD
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video Entertainment 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX Sports Health
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us