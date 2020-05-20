2 Dead, Another Injured After Harlem Home Invasion Leads to Police-Involved Shooting

Two people were killed and another seriously injured after a home invasion led to a police-involved shooting in Harlem, according to police and fire officials.

Officers received a call about a shooting around 6:15 p.m. Wednesday evening, police said. A man knocked on the door to a residence on St. Nicholas Terrace, then immediately shot and stabbed the woman who answered the door, according to police. He then went into the home and assaulted a man inside, police said.

An NYPD officer arrived at the scene soon after, and tried to get the man to drop his gun. However, the man refused and was shot by police, the NYPD said.

Both the shooter and the woman who answered the door were pronounced dead at the scene. The other victim was rushed to St. Luke's Hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries. The names of all three have not yet been released.

No cops were injured in the incident. A gun and a knife were recovered at the scene.

An investigation into the shooting is ongoing. Police said it may have been a domestic issue, but no official motive has yet been determined.