Two Infant Boys Found Dead Behind Bronx Apartment Building: Police

Two infant boys were found dead behind a Bronx apartment building, police said, in a tragic case that has more questions than answers at this point of the investigation.

The heartbreaking discovery was made around 2 p.m. Monday. After a 911 call, officers found the two infants on the pavement behind the building on College Avenue in Claremont Village, according to police.

Both children were unconscious and unresponsive, and were taken to a nearby hospital, where they were pronounced dead. It was not immediately clear how old the two infants were, if they lived at the location or who left them there.

The incident was deemed to be a double homicide, with an investigation ongoing. No arrests have yet been made.

The city is offering a $10,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest and conviction of whomever is responsible. Anyone with information in regard to the incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website or on Twitter @NYPDTips.