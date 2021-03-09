Two Hospitalized After Stabbing at New Jersey High School

Two people were hospitalized after a stabbing outside a New Jersey high school, according to law enforcement.

The stabbing occurred following an argument between students in front of Asbury Park High School Monday afternoon, the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office said. The superintendent of Asbury Park Public Schools said that it appeared two or more students had a disagreement during the school day, and it continued after dismissal.

Superintendent Sancha Gray said that an individual who does not attend the school "may have provided a weapon to one of the students" after school.

"While there is no indication that any weapons were brought into the school, we will nevertheless work with our law enforcement partners in an effort to ensure that this matter is fully investigated," Gray said in a statement.

Two victims taken to the hospital, one in critical condition and the other stable, the Asbury Park police chief said. It was initially reported that several people were injured as a result of the stabbing, but the total number of victims was not immediately clear aside from the two who were taken the the hospital.

The Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office and Asbury Park Police were at the scene. An investigation is ongoing.