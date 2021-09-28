Two Hospitalized After Shooting on Upper West Side: Police

Two people were rushed to the hospital after gunfire rang out following a dispute on the Upper West Side Tuesday night, police said.

The shooting occurred near the corner of West 89th Street and Amsterdam Avenue around 8:45 p.m., according to police. A 27-year-old man and a 40-year-old woman were in an argument with another man when that other person pulled out a handgun.

The man was shot in the chest, and the woman struck in her right hand as she tried to run toward Central Park, police said. A gun was recovered from around the scene of the shooting, according to police.

Both victims were rushed to the hospital, where they were said to be in serious but stable condition.

Police are searching for the suspect. No arrests have been made, and an investigation is ongoing.