Two Firefighters Injured in Manhattan Apartment Blaze: FDNY

Two firefighters and a member of public have been injured in an apartment fire that broke out in a Manhattan apartment building Sunday.

The FDNY responded to the fire at 549 West 163rd Street just after 12 p.m.

The blaze broke out on the sixth floor of a a six story apartment.

A witness at the scene said the civilian victim couldn’t get out of the apartment, so ran to the roof and jumped to another building. The three victims of the fire were taken to hospital.

Firefighters had the situation under control by 1 p.m.

More to come.