Two Dead After Plane With Connection to Cellino & Barnes Law Firm Crashes in NY

Attorney Steve Barnes reportedly was the pilot of the plane that crashed just before noon on Friday in western New York; police have not confirmed the identities of those on board, but said a man and a woman were killed

Two people were killed Friday after a small plane, registered to a corporation that shares an address with the famed Cellino & Barnes law firm, crashed in western New York, authorities said.

The Federal Aviation Administration said the single-engine Socata TBM-700 crashed about 11:45 a.m. in a wooded area near Pembroke, New York.

Genesee County Sheriff William Sheron told reporters a man and a woman were killed and there were no survivors. He did not identify the victims.

The plane was registered to a corporation that shares an address with Cellino & Barnes, a personal injury law firm with offices around New York. The firm declined to comment, but sources told NBC affiliate WGRZ in Buffalo that Steve Barnes was the pilot of the crashed plane. However, police have not confirmed the identities of those on board.

Neighbors described a plane making a loud, whining noise, then dropping into a wooded area, Sheron said. The National Transportation Safety Board said it was investigating the cause of the crash.

