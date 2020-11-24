Two Cops Shot in Queens, 1 in Arm and 1 in Leg, Sources Say

Two NYPD officers were shot in the Springfield Gardens section of Queens Tuesday, law enforcement sources tell News 4 New York.

One was shot in the arm and the other in the leg; both are conscious and alert but will require surgery, a senior law enforcement official said.

They were responding to a domestic incident at the time of the shooting, around 12:45 p.m.. The senior official said there had been four previous calls for domestic incidents to the home.

The suspect -- who had three 9mm handguns -- is dead, sources added.

ADVISORY: Please avoid the area of 146th Road and 179th Street in Queens due to police activity. Expect a large police presence and traffic in the area. pic.twitter.com/GYh5kh5ws3 — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) November 24, 2020

Both officers were transported to Jamaica Hospital. City Hall said Mayor Bill de Blasio was briefed and on his way to the hospital.

Footage from Chopper 4 showed a heavy police response on a neatly manicured, densely built dead-end street.

This is a developing story.