NYPD

Two Cops Shot in Queens, 1 in Arm and 1 in Leg, Sources Say

The officers were responding to a domestic incident in the Springfield Gardens section

By Marc Santia and Jonathan Dienst

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Two NYPD officers were shot in the Springfield Gardens section of Queens Tuesday, law enforcement sources tell News 4 New York.

One was shot in the arm and the other in the leg; both are conscious and alert but will require surgery, a senior law enforcement official said.

They were responding to a domestic incident at the time of the shooting, around 12:45 p.m.. The senior official said there had been four previous calls for domestic incidents to the home.

The suspect -- who had three 9mm handguns -- is dead, sources added.

Both officers were transported to Jamaica Hospital. City Hall said Mayor Bill de Blasio was briefed and on his way to the hospital.

Footage from Chopper 4 showed a heavy police response on a neatly manicured, densely built dead-end street.

News

David Dinkins 14 hours ago

Former New York City Mayor David Dinkins Dies at 93

COVID-19 Nov 23

New Restrictions Start Wednesday for NY Clusters; COVID Field Hospital Opening in NYC

Two NYPD officers were shot in the Springfield Gardens section of Queens Tuesday, law enforcement sources tell News 4 New York.

This is a developing story.

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

NYPD
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX Sports
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us