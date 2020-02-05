Two Children, Two Mothers Hit By Car That Jumped Curb in Hoboken Crash

Two infants and two mothers were hurt after a vehicle jumped a curb in Hoboken, police said.

An SUV was heading north on Clinton Street around 2:30 p.m. when it was hit by a car driving on 3rd Street, according to Hoboken Police Captain Dan Labue. After the vehicles collided, the impact sent the SUV into a metal guard pole filled with concrete, Labue said. The two women with strollers were hit at some point during the incident, throwing them to the ground.

One of the children, an 18-month-old boy, suffered a bruise to his head while one of the mothers complained of back pain, the police captain said. It was not immediately clear what injuries the other mother and the 2-year-old girl suffered.

The two drivers, a man and a woman, suffered less serious injuries. Thankfully the crash occurred just a few feet away from Hoboken University Medical Center, where the pedestrian victims walked to for treatment.

Authorities advised those who use NJ Transit buses in the area to find alternate routes. The Hudson County Regional Collision Investigation Unit will investigate the cause of the crash, police said — but only the car had a stop sign, not the truck.