Two Children Dead, Two Adults Badly Injured in 5-Alarm Fire in NJ

A massive fire in Elizabeth, New Jersey, left two children dead and two adults in critical condition at the hospital, the city's mayor said.

The fire broke out Monday evening inside a building at the corner of Elizabeth Avenue and Jacques Street, the city said. The building appeared to be mixed commercial and residential, with a business on the ground floor and homes above.

Video from Chopper 4 showed smoke and flames pouring out of the building. The fire continued to grow, eventually being upgraded to five-alarm as firefighters battled the inferno.

The city said initially that three people had been pulled from the building, with their condition unclear. Elizabeth Mayor J. Christian Bollwage said later that two children died in the fire, and two other adults — a man and a woman — were rushed to the hospital in critical condition after being badly injured.

The identities of the children or adults were not immediately made available.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.