Two Charged With Attempted Murder After Teens Stabbed Outside Queens High School: Police

Two people have been arrested and charged with attempted murder after multiple students were stabbed in a fight outside of a Queens high school, police said.

A 16-year-old male, who has not been identified, and 20 year-old Jamia Dean were arrested for Monday for their role in the fight that broke out on March 15. In the scuffle, a group of kids were on the sidewalk in front of a church on Rockaway Boulevard in Ozone Park around 10:30 a.m., when a conversation turned violent. The tussle lasted about a minute, with kids shoving and spinning.

After it was over, officers at the scene found a 17-year-old boy stabbed multiple times in the abdomen and arm and a 16-year-old boy stabbed in the leg and back, authorities say.

The chaos outside spilled into nearby John Adams High School, and put it on lockdown temporarily. After running into the school for help, both of those students were taken to a hospital, the older of them in critical condition. The extent of injuries of the other student injured in the fright was not clear.

Evidence was gathered from two locations: In front of the church on Rockaway Boulevard, and on 102nd Street — the street surveillance video showed two people turn down. There was no immediate speculation on a possible cause of the fight.

Police said on Monday that it was the male suspect who displayed a sharp cutting instrument and stabbed the two victims. It was not immediately clear what role Dean, of Queens, played in the stabbings.

It was not immediately clear if the pair had hired attorneys.