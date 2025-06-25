Stamford

Two arrested, several hospitalized after robbery and car chase ends in Stamford

By Angela Fortuna

Two people have been arrested following a robbery and car chase that ended in Stamford Wednesday night.

A car involved in a robbery of a NYPD officer was spotted coming into Connecticut. Police said the car was exiting the Interstate 95 entrance ramp the wrong way.

The driver then went up the wrong way on Summer Street in Stamford.

Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

That led to a trooper, that was chasing the driver, getting struck by another vehicle, shutting down the area for two hours.

The impact of the crash caused the police cruiser to hit another vehicle, causing it to rotate and hit a parked car, according to police.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox with NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

The trooper and three others involved in the crash were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said the driver got away again and then ditched the car on the Merritt Parkway. The driver and a woman inside took off running, according to authorities.

Local

Animals 5 hours ago

Four kittens found abandoned in sealed box during heat wave in Connecticut

New Jersey 7 hours ago

All employees accounted for after building roof collapses in Upper Deerfield, NJ

They were eventually caught hiding in someone's yard. It's unknown what charges the two people are facing.

All of the vehicles involved in the crash sustained heavy damage and had to be towed.

The crash remains under investigation.

This article tagged under:

Stamford
Dashboard
NEWSLETTERS WATCH NBC NEW YORK NEWS 24/7 SEND A VIDEO OR PHOTO TO NBC NY LOCAL NEWS WEATHER WEATHER ALERTS SCHOOL CLOSINGS U.S. & WORLD NEWS VIDEO INVESTIGATIONS BETTER GET BAQUERO SUBMIT A TIP TV LISTINGS / NBC SCHEDULE ENTERTAINMENT NEW YORK LIVE 1ST LOOK GEORGE TO THE RESCUE OPEN HOUSE SPORTS COMMUNITY
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us