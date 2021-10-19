Two Adults, Three Children Hospitalized in Carbon Monoxide Incident in Brooklyn

At least five people, three of whom are children, are being treated at the hospital after a carbon monoxide incident at a Brooklyn home on Tuesday, officials said.

The FDNY was called to the home on Nichols Avenue in Cypress Hills just before 2 p.m., according to fire officials, and found high levels of carbon monoxide present.

Multiple people were hurt by the fumes, including three children who were rushed to Jamaica Hospital in serious condition. Two adults were also hurt, but showed minor symptoms of carbon monoxide poisoning.

A fire official said that there was a defective furnace at the building, which may have been the cause of the incident. The utilities companies were at the home looking into the matter.

The only complaint on the Department of Building's website for the address is from Tuesday, stemming from an FDNY inspection for an illegal conversion or occupancy in the basement.