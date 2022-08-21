Two 4-Year-Old NY Boys Dead in Separate Saturday Crashes

A pair of deadly traffic deaths claimed the lives of two 4-year-old boys on Long Island and Queens on Saturday, authorities investigating the deaths said.

The first tragedy struck around 11:30 a.m. out in Suffolk County, where police said a boy was struck and killed in the driveway of his Huntington Station home.

A 34-year-old driver accused hitting the child was issued a summons for driving with only a permit.

Almost seven hours later, in the city, a second 4-year-old boy was killed after running into the street of a Jamaica neighborhood.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 4 New York app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Police said the 23-year-old driver, who remained at the scene, was not being investigated for any criminality.