Twitter Suspends GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene

Greene, who has supported President Donald Trump's efforts to overturn the election, tweeted a slew of false claims about election fraud

Marjorie Taylor Greene speaks during a news conference on Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020, in Dallas, Ga.
Brynn Anderson/AP Photo

Twitter suspended Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., for 12 hours Sunday, saying she has repeatedly run afoul of the company's misinformation policy, NBC News reports.

"The account referenced has been temporarily locked out for multiple violations of our civic integrity policy," a Twitter spokesperson said.

Greene's most recent posts included one that made false claims about widespread voter fraud in Georgia in both the November election and in the Jan. 5 Senate runoffs, as well as a series of tweets that repeated more debunked claims and called Georgia's elections officials "morons."

Local

New Jersey 7 hours ago

Police Ready for Protesters, But Trenton Remains Quiet

New Jersey 14 hours ago

Teen, 14, Charged in Fatal Stabbing of NJ Man: Police

Twitter restricted those posts from further promotion and slapped them with warning labels. Greene's account remained live, but she is unable to post.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com

Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX Sports
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us