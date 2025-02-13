All flights at Tweed New Haven Airport in CT delayed after ‘security incident'

New Haven police said they have arrested someone who made comments about a bomb while boarding a plane at Tweed New Haven Airport on Thursday morning.

The plane was deboarded out of an abundance of caution, no devices were found and no threats were made, according to police.

Airport officials said the security incident happened around 11 a.m., the terminal was temporarily closed for a security sweep and all flights were temporarily delayed.

“Out of an abundance of caution, the terminal was temporarily closed for a full security sweep,” the airport said in a Facebook post.

TSA is rescreening all passengers in the terminal.

Tweed New Haven Airport said standard security protocols have been activated and are being following.

Normal operations are resuming, according to police.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.