Nxivm

TV Actor Allison Mack Enters Prison in NXIVM Sex Slave Case

By Associated Press

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

TV actor Allison Mack, who played a key role in the cultlike group NXIVM, has surrendered to a California prison to serve her sentence in a New York case against the group’s spiritual leader.

Mack, best known for her role as a young Superman’s close friend on “Smallville," was sentenced to three years behind barsin June. She had previously pleaded guilty to the charges she manipulated women into becoming sex slaves for NXIVM leader Keith Raniere.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

A prison website showed Thursday that she had entered a low-security facility in Dublin, California, about 35 miles (55 kilometers) east of San Francisco.

Mack, 39, dodged a longer prison term by becoming a government cooperator in the federal case. Prosecutors credited her with helping them mount evidence showing how Raniere created a secret society of brainwashed women who were branded with his initials.

Local

Rikers Island 4 hours ago

Rikers Island Spirals Into Chaos Amid Pandemic — But Problems at the Jail Aren't New

vaccine mandate 3 hours ago

NY Gov. Kathy Hochul Vows to Fight Lawsuit Over Vaccine Mandate

Raniere was sentenced last year to 120 years in prison for his conviction on sex-trafficking charges.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

NxivmAllison Mack
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us