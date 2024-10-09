Turkish Airlines pilot suffers medical emergency, forcing JFK landing: FAA

A Turkish Airlines flight landed safely at JFK Airport Wednesday after the pilot suffered a medical emergency, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.
Flight 8JK landed around 6 a.m.
The Airbus A350 departed Seattle-Tacoma International Airport and was headed to Istanbul.
The nature of the medical emergency wasn't immediately clear. Turkish Airlines didn't immediately respond to an email request for comment.
