JFK Airport

Turkish Airlines pilot suffers medical emergency, forcing JFK landing: FAA

JFK Airport
Getty Images

A Turkish Airlines flight landed safely at JFK Airport Wednesday after the pilot suffered a medical emergency, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

Flight 8JK landed around 6 a.m.

The Airbus A350 departed Seattle-Tacoma International Airport and was headed to Istanbul.

24/7 New York news stream: Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are

The nature of the medical emergency wasn't immediately clear. Turkish Airlines didn't immediately respond to an email request for comment.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

This article tagged under:

JFK AirportAir Travel
Watch NBC New York News 24/7 Send a Video or Photo to NBC NY Local News Weather School Closings Weather Alerts U.S. & World News Video Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip TV Listings / NBC Schedule Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Sports Community
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us