JFK Airport

Pilot dies mid-flight, prompting emergency landing at JFK, airline says

turkish airlines pilot dies
Turkish Airlines handout/Getty Images

A Turkish Airlines plane landed safely at JFK Airport Wednesday after the captaining pilot lost consciousness and died aboard the flight, according to the airline.

Flight 8JK, operating from Seattle to Istanbul, made an emergency landing in Queens around 6 a.m. after initial medical intervention on board proved effective.

The 59-year-old pilot who died has been identified as Ilcehin Pehlivan. Turkish Airlines says it has employed him since 2007. He last underwent a routine health check in March. No health issues that would affect his duties were found.

24/7 New York news stream: Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are

It wasn't clear what caused the medical emergency.

Turkish Airlines says arrangements are being made for passengers to return to Istanbul out of JFK.

"As Turkish Airlines, we deeply feel the loss of our captain and extend our sincerest condolences to his bereaved family, colleagues, and all his loved ones," the airline said in a statement.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

The Federal Aviation Administration confirmed the emergency landing and referred to the airline for other questions.

This article tagged under:

JFK AirportAir Travel
Watch NBC New York News 24/7 Send a Video or Photo to NBC NY Local News Weather School Closings Weather Alerts U.S. & World News Video Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip TV Listings / NBC Schedule Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Sports Community
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us