Trying to Spend Less on Gas? Where to Save 15-20 Cents Per Gallon in NJ on Friday

With gas prices hitting record highs, 75 gas stations in New Jersey are giving drivers something of a break on Friday.

Instead of the average $4.88 per gallon for regular, those who go to the participating stations will save 15-20 cents off per gallon — but drivers may have to do something many in New Jersey are not accustomed to: pumping their own gas.

The group Fuel Your Way NJ is hoping many find the savings worth it, as their self-serve day of awareness is aimed at showing drivers their pain at the pump could be lessened by pumping gas on their own.

Drivers on Thursday seemed to have mixed reviews, as some didn't want to make the change, while others said they prefer it. At one Jersey City Exxon station, a gas attendant said that half of those who pull in pump their own gas, even though it's illegal.

In April, a Monmouth University poll found that more than half of respondents (54 percent) supported the option of both full- and self-service, while 43 percent oppose self-service. The majority (60 percent, oppose doing away with full service altogether.

A bill to change the full-service only law in the state stalled in the legislature, as State Senate President Nicholas Scutari said in a recent statement "there is no data supporting any contention that moving to a self-service model would save residents money at the pump. If the public sentiment changes or there is in fact data showing that it would dramatically reduce costs, I would reconsider."

Some have feared would such a bill would mean for gas attendants.

"Then we'd be taking their job, they won't have any job. So you might as well let them stay," said Jose Lobo.

Supporters of the change hope that drivers get spurred on by the savings and will in turn contact their lawmakers.

Here is a full list of the gas stations participating, broken down by county:

