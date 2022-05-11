Trying to Spend Less on Gas? Where to Save 15-20 Cents Per Gallon in NJ on Friday

With gas prices hitting record highs, 75 gas stations in New Jersey are giving drivers something of a break on Friday.
Instead of the average $4.88 per gallon for regular, those who go to the participating stations will save 15-20 cents off per gallon — but drivers may have to do something many in New Jersey are not accustomed to: pumping their own gas.
The group Fuel Your Way NJ is hoping many find the savings worth it, as their self-serve day of awareness is aimed at showing drivers their pain at the pump could be lessened by pumping gas on their own.
Drivers on Thursday seemed to have mixed reviews, as some didn't want to make the change, while others said they prefer it. At one Jersey City Exxon station, a gas attendant said that half of those who pull in pump their own gas, even though it's illegal.
In April, a Monmouth University poll found that more than half of respondents (54 percent) supported the option of both full- and self-service, while 43 percent oppose self-service. The majority (60 percent, oppose doing away with full service altogether.
A bill to change the full-service only law in the state stalled in the legislature, as State Senate President Nicholas Scutari said in a recent statement "there is no data supporting any contention that moving to a self-service model would save residents money at the pump. If the public sentiment changes or there is in fact data showing that it would dramatically reduce costs, I would reconsider."
Some have feared would such a bill would mean for gas attendants.
"Then we'd be taking their job, they won't have any job. So you might as well let them stay," said Jose Lobo.
Supporters of the change hope that drivers get spurred on by the savings and will in turn contact their lawmakers.
Here is a full list of the gas stations participating, broken down by county:
Bergen County
- MONTVALE: Exxon, 142 Chestnut Ridge Road
- NORTH ARLINGTON: Gulf, 101 Ridge Road
- PARAMUS: Exxon, 100 Route 17 North
- PARAMUS: Exxon, 782 Route 17
- PARAMUS: Valero, 639 Route 17 North
- RAMSEY: Exxon, 456 Route 17 North
- RAMSEY: Sunoco, 456 Route 17 North
Camden County
- Berlin: Wawa, 201 White Horse Pike
- Cherry Hill: Amoco, 2 Marlton Pike West
- West Berlin: West Berlin Delta, 250 Route 73
Cape May County
- Cape May: Cape Harbor Auto Repair, 795 Route 109
Essex County
- Livingston: Sunoco, 247 South Livingston Avenue
- Montclair: 264 Bloomfield Avenue
- Newark: Exxon, 625 McCarter Highway
- Newark: Lukoil, 335 McCarter Highway
- Roseland: Exxon, 550 Eagle Rock Avenue
- South Orange: Exxon, 68 W South Orange Avenue
Gloucester County
- Glassboro: Glassboro Delta, 100 Delsea Driver
Hudson County
- Bayonne: Tiger Mart, 529 Kennedy Boulevard
- Hoboken: Sunoco, 1301 Willow Avenue
- Jersey City: Lukoil, 200 12th Street
- Jersey City: Shell, 164 14th Street
- Jersey City: Sunoco, 588 Manila Avenue
- Jersey City: Exxon, 245 12th Street
- Jersey City: BP U-Haul, 235 12th Street
- Jersey City: Sunoco, 465 Grand Street
- Jersey City: Exxon Holland Tunnel Service Center, 97 Marin Boulevard
- Jersey City: Valero, 93 14th Street
- Secaucus: Exxon, 450 Route 3 West
Hunterdon County
- Califon: Exxon, 429 County Road 513
- Hampton: BP, 238 Route 31 North
- Lebanon: BP, 1201 Route 31 South
- Lebanon: Sunoco, 1370 Route 22 West
- Lebanon: Sunoco, 1237 Route 31
- Ringoes: Liberty Mart, 118 Route 202/31North
Mercer County
- Pennington: Lukoil, 2558 Pennington Road
- Pennington: Lukoil, 3513 Route 1 South
Middlesex County
- East Brunswick: Exxon, 270 W Inman Avenue
- East Brunswick: Sunoco, 784 Route 18
- Edison: Ultra Mart Inc., 3875 Park Avenue
- Edison: Exxon, 1441 Route 1 South
- North Colonia: Exxon, Garden State Parkway
- South Iselin: Exxon, Garden State Parkway
- Piscataway: Lukoil, 152 Old New Brunswick Road
- South Plainfield: Zackria Fuel, LLC, 4501 Stelton Road
- South River: BP, 258 Old Bridge Turnpike
Monmouth County
- Aberdeen: Exxon, 1164 Route 34
- Freehold: BP, 44 South Street
- Hazlet: Shell, 1355 Route 36
- Matawan: Sunoco, 323 Route 34
- Middletown: BP, 863 Route 35
- West Long Branch: BP, 373 Monmouth Road
Morris County
- Denville: Sunoco, 161 West Main Street
- Long Valley: Phillips 66, 43 East Mill Road
- Randolph: BP, 260 South Salem Street
- Whippany: Lukoil, 1235 Route 10
Ocean County
- Brick: Exxon, 600 Brick Boulevard
- Brick: Exxon, 181 Drum Point Road
- Lakewood: Exxon, 1444 Route 88
- Lavallette: Sunoco, Route 35 North
- Toms River: Exxon, 13 Route 37 East
- Toms River: Shell, 1350 Route 9 South
Passaic County
- Haledon: Exxon, 478 Haldon Ave.
- Hawthorne: Exxon, 716 Goffle Road
- Wayne: Exxon, 1431 Route 23 South
Somerset County
- Basking Ridge: Exxon, 545 Martinsville Road
- Peapack: Sunoco, 28 Route 206
- Somerset: Exxon, 1101 Easton Avenue
Union County
- Clark: Exxon, 162 Central Avenue