Who is exempt from Trump travel ban? What to know about the new list

The Trump administration announced a sweeping travel ban for a dozen countries and restrictions on seven others, barring citizens of certain places from entering the United States with certain exceptions.
The move echoes a similar initiative Donald Trump rolled out during his first presidential term. He pits this one as an outgrowth of the recent terror attack in Boulder, Colorado, saying it highlighted the dangers posed by some visitors who overstay visas. The suspect in that attack, though, was from Egypt -- not on Trump's list.
So which countries are on Trump's list, and who do the exemptions cover? Here are the details.
12 countries on Trump travel ban list
- Afghanistan
- Chad
- Equatorial Guinea
- Eritrea
- Haiti
- Iran
- Libya
- Myanmar
- Republic of the Congo
- Somalia
- Sudan
- Yemen
7 countries with restricted U.S. travel
- Burundi
- Cuba
- Laos
- Sierra Leone
- Togo
- Turkmenistan
- Venezuela
Who is exempt from Trump travel ban?
- Lawful residents: Citizens from the countries in the order who are lawful permanent residents of the U.S. (Green card holders)
- Dual nationals: U.S. citizens who also have citizenship of one of the banned countries
- Individuals with U.S. family members who apply for visas in connection to their spouses, children or parents;
- Diplomats and foreign government officials traveling on valid non-immigrant for an official visit, as well as representatives of international organizations and NATO on official visits in the U.S.
- Athletes or members of an athletic team traveling to the U.S. for the World Cup, Olympics or other major sporting event.
- Refugees: Those who were granted asylum or admitted to the U.S. as refugees before the ban entered into effect
- Afghan's with Special Immigrant Visas: Afghans who worked for the U.S. government or its allies in Afghanistan and are holders of Afghan Special Immigrant Visas.
- Iranians belonging to an ethnic or religious minority who are fleeing prosecution.
- Certain foreign national employees of the U.S. government who have served abroad for at least 15 years and their spouses and children.
- Children adopted by U.S. citizens