Who is exempt from Trump travel ban? What to know about the new list

The Trump administration announced a sweeping travel ban for a dozen countries and restrictions on seven others, barring citizens of certain places from entering the United States with certain exceptions.

The move echoes a similar initiative Donald Trump rolled out during his first presidential term. He pits this one as an outgrowth of the recent terror attack in Boulder, Colorado, saying it highlighted the dangers posed by some visitors who overstay visas. The suspect in that attack, though, was from Egypt -- not on Trump's list.

So which countries are on Trump's list, and who do the exemptions cover? Here are the details.

12 countries on Trump travel ban list

Afghanistan

Chad

Equatorial Guinea

Eritrea

Haiti

Iran

Libya

Myanmar

Republic of the Congo

Somalia

Sudan

Yemen

7 countries with restricted U.S. travel

Burundi

Cuba

Laos

Sierra Leone

Togo

Turkmenistan

Venezuela

Who is exempt from Trump travel ban?