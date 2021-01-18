travel

Trump to Lift Some COVID-19 Travel Restrictions, a Move Biden Quickly Rejects

'We plan to strengthen public health measures around international travel in order to further mitigate the spread,' Biden's press secretary said

President Donald Trump on Monday said he is ending COVID-19 travel restrictions for air travelers from Europe and Brazil, a move that the incoming administration quickly rejected.

In a proclamation, Trump said the restrictions would be lifted by Jan. 26, and by, then Joe Biden will be president.

"With the pandemic worsening, and more contagious variants emerging around the world, this is not the time to be lifting restrictions on international travel," Biden's press secretary, Jen Psaki, tweeted Monday. "... In fact, we plan to strengthen public health measures around international travel in order to further mitigate the spread of COVID-19."

The travel restrictions put in place last year prevented most people without American citizenship or residency from traveling to the U.S. from the affected regions.

Read the full story at NBCNews.com.

