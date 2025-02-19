Congestion pricing

Read the letter: Feds yank approval for NYC's congestion pricing program

President Donald Trump had vowed to end the first-in-the-nation congestion pricing program upon taking office during his campaign

By NBC New York Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

President Donald Trump's Department of Transportation says it sent a letter to New York Gov. Kathy Hochul Wednesday announcing it had rescinded approval for her state's controversial congestion program.

The governor's office said as of 12:30 p.m. it had yet to receive the letter and that it would be premature to call the controversial plan "dead." Legal actions are also expected, which could fuel delays, advocates have said.

Recent data has indicated fewer cars and fewer crashes since the program took effect, according to the MTA.

Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

It wasn't clear how congestion pricing would immediately be impacted because of the approval withdrawal. Get the full story here.

Read the letter from Secretary of Transportation Sean Duffy, as provided by his agency, below:

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox with NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

This article tagged under:

Congestion pricing
Newsletters Watch NBC New York News 24/7 Send a Video or Photo to NBC NY Local News Weather School Closings Weather Alerts U.S. & World News Video Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip TV Listings / NBC Schedule Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Sports Community
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us