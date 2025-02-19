Read the letter: Feds yank approval for NYC's congestion pricing program

President Donald Trump's Department of Transportation says it sent a letter to New York Gov. Kathy Hochul Wednesday announcing it had rescinded approval for her state's controversial congestion program.

The governor's office said as of 12:30 p.m. it had yet to receive the letter and that it would be premature to call the controversial plan "dead." Legal actions are also expected, which could fuel delays, advocates have said.

Recent data has indicated fewer cars and fewer crashes since the program took effect, according to the MTA.

It wasn't clear how congestion pricing would immediately be impacted because of the approval withdrawal.

Read the letter from Secretary of Transportation Sean Duffy, as provided by his agency, below: