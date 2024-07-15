Trump shooting fallout: NYPD warns of heightened risk of political violence in internal memo

The NYPD has issued a warning about the increased risk of political violence following the assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump, according to a counterterrorism memo obtained by NBC New York.

The memo indicates the incident is likely to resonate with violent extremists in a politically charged environment, potentially leading to further calls for violence as the U.S. approaches the final months of the presidential election.

It underscores the vulnerability of political events, particularly campaign rallies, which are well-publicized and often held in open-air venues, presenting numerous security challenges.

The NYPD memo calls for heightened vigilance and robust security measures at political events to mitigate risk.

Law enforcement stand guard outside of Trump Tower in New York City, after Former President Donald Trump was injured when shots were fired at a rally in Pennsylvania on July 13, 2024.

A day after the shooting, Mayor Eric Adams said the NYPD was surging officers to Trump Tower and other sites related to the former president across the five boroughs out of an abundance of caution.

Local precinct officers and counter-terrorism units were at the residential building along Fifth Avenue.

Concrete barricades and metal barriers are set up on 56th Street.