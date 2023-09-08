Trump name will no longer be on Bronx golf course owned by NYC, sells lease to Bally's

Former President Donald Trump is giving up his Bronx golf course, and his name will soon no longer be featured at the club at the mouth of the East River.

The embattled former commander in chief unloaded the rest of the 20-year lease he had for the Trump Golf Links at Ferry Point to Bally's, a casino operator. Bally's is expected to keep the course in the Throgs Neck neighborhood, but will change the name.

The New York City Parks Department confirmed the transfer of the lease, saying they were "supportive" of the move and are "confident they will deliver a high-quality golfing experience to New Yorkers."

NYC Comptroller Brad Lander, a Democrat and Trump critic, similarly was pleased at the move.

"I am delighted that Trump's name will no longer deface city parkland," Lander said.

Previously, former New York City Bill de Blasio unsuccessfully sought to terminate Trump's contract with the city-owned course, citing his role in the Jan. 6th riot at the U.S. Capitol.