Inauguration Day

Who is singing the national anthem at Trump inauguration? A look at past artists

By The Associated Press

President-elect Donald Trump selected opera tenor Christopher Macchio to perform the national anthem at Monday's inauguration, at which Carrie Underwood will also perform “America the Beautiful."

Here’s a list of some singers at previous presidential inaugurations, in chronological order from the 60s:

John F Kennedy, 1961: Contralto Marian Anderson sang “The Star-Spangled Banner.”

24/7 New York news stream: Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are

Lyndon B. Johnson, 1965: The United States Marine Band performed the national anthem.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

Richard Nixon, 1969: The Mormon Tabernacle Choir accompanied by the United States Marine Band performed the national anthem.

Richard Nixon, 1973: Jazz great Ethel Ennis sang the national anthem.

Jimmy Carter, 1977: Cantor Isaac Goodfriend, a Holocaust survivor, accompanied by the U.S. Marine Band sang the national anthem.

Local

Inauguration Day 10 mins ago

Why isn't Michelle Obama attending Trump's inauguration?

Donald Trump 23 mins ago

Site of Jan. 6 riot to host Trump's inauguration. What to know about the US Capitol Rotunda

Ronald Reagan, 1981: Amateur singer Juanita Booker sang the national anthem.

Ronald Reagan, 1985: The United States Marine Band performed “The Star-Spangled Banner.” Opera singer Jessye Norman also performed.

George Bush, 1989: Staff Sergeant Alvy Powell of the U.S. Army Band sang the national anthem.

Bill Clinton, 1993: Opera singer Marilyn Horne sang the national anthem.

Bill Clinton, 1997: Santita Jackson, the daughter of the Rev. Jesse Jackson, and the Resurrection Choir sang the national anthem. Jessye Norman also performed.

George W. Bush, 2001: Army Staff Sgt. Alec T. Maly sang the national anthem.

George W. Bush, 2005: Air Force Tech. Sgt. Bradley Bennett sang the national anthem. Singers Susan Graham and Denyce Graves also performed.

Barack Obama, 2009: The United States Navy Band Sea Chanters sang the national anthem. Aretha Franklin also performed.

Barack Obama, 2013: Beyoncé performed the national anthem and later said she had lip-synced to a taped track. James Taylor also sang.

Donald Trump, 2017: Jackie Evancho sang the national anthem.

Joe Biden, 2021: Lady Gaga sang the national anthem. Jennifer Lopez and Garth Brooks also performed.

This article tagged under:

Inauguration Day
Newsletters Watch NBC New York News 24/7 Send a Video or Photo to NBC NY Local News Weather School Closings Weather Alerts U.S. & World News Video Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip TV Listings / NBC Schedule Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Sports Community
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us