Trump Grand Jury Expected to Hear Witness Today Amid Global Waiting Game: Source

What to Know All eyes have been on Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg regarding a potential Donald Trump indictment; the grand jury that's been hearing the hush money case hasn't met on that matter in a week, sources have said

Last Monday, the 23-member panel heard testimony from Trump ally Robert Costello Monday, where he sought to discredit Michael Cohen; a planned meeting was called off Wednesday and the grand jury discussed other matters when it reconvened Thursday, sources said

If the Manhattan grand jury were to indict Trump, it would mark the first criminal charges against a former or sitting U.S. president. Any charges, or conviction, though, wouldn't ban him from running

The Manhattan grand jury that has been weighing potential charges against former President Donald Trump is expected to hear from a witness in the hush money case Monday, a source with direct knowledge of the situation confirmed to NBC News, though the schedule is subject to change.

No information on the possible witness was immediately available. The grand jury hasn't taken up the matter in a week, sources have said.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg arrived at his office Monday morning and did not comment on the ongoing investigation. The grand jury has been secretly hearing evidence for months in the case.

News 4 reported security plans were in development in the event an indictment could come as early as last week, yet a day after that report, Trump told the globe he expected to be arrested. No arrest came.

The 23 Manhattanites on the grand jury were told to stay home Wednesday, despite being scheduled to convene, and heard evidence on other cases Thursday, three sources familiar with the matter said. They didn't discuss Trump, sources say, though it's unclear why. Early in the week, they heard testimony from Trump ally Robert Costello, who sought to discredit key prosecution witness Michael Cohen, Trump's former attorney and fixer, as "totally unreliable."

It's unclear if the testimony from Costello, who had waived immunity and thus could be prosecuted if he were to perjure himself, factored into Bragg's grand jury plans over these last few days.

Trump has vociferously equated the relative silence out of the Manhattan grand jury to "NO CASE." He taunted Bragg on his social media platform for much of last week and continued to do so on Truth Social early Monday.

Bragg's office, which received threatening letters in the mail potentially related to the case, declined comment.

It's unclear if any possible organized actions could intensify should the grand jury opt to indict Trump, which would be the first indictment of a sitting or former U.S. president in history. But with the pall of the Jan. 6 insurrection still looming large, the NYPD, and its law enforcement partners at all levels of government, are preparing accordingly.

The white powder security scare was quickly determined to be non-hazardous, but the letter appears to have been sent the same day that former President Trump said he believed he would be arrested. It was many threats sent to the DA's office in recent weeks. Jonathan Dienst reports.

What Happened? And What Happens Now?

Although the grand jury paused last week in its review of the case, former prosecutor Daniel Horwitz said he doesn't believe the delay was due to second thoughts about the credibility of Cohen, who has admitted to and served time in prison for lying about the payoff to the porn star.

"There’s a lot of criticism, questions about Michael Cohen. You know, lots of white collar cases — almost every white collar case is made with insiders," Horwitz said.

Cohen says he is telling the truth about Trump and falsified documents to try to cover up the hush-money payments — which are not illegal. However, falsifying business records to protect a presidential campaign might be.

"After reviewing everything, if the DA still believes the evidence warrants the charge, then I would expect Bragg to file those charges," said trial attorney Robert Gottlieb.

Meanwhile, the world continues to wait.

Even if the Manhattan grand jury were to hear a witness on Monday, it wouldn't guarantee a same-day potential indictment vote. Legal experts said it's a complicated case and every detail needs to be reviewed before proceeding.

Sources say an indictment of former President Donald Trump could happen as early as Wednesday — if it happens at all. So far, there has been no official announcement of any time-frame for the grand jury's work in the hush money investigation. Meanwhile, law enforcement agencies at all levels are shoring up security for the possibility of an indictment. NBC New York's Jonathan Dienst and Sarah Wallace report.

Columbia law professor John Coffee suggested the law itself could be a problem for prosecutors because even if the district attorney can prove Trump falsely accounted for hush money to Daniels, that would only amount to a misdemeanor. Winning a low-level felony conviction could require connecting that to a federal crime.

"The New York statute says it’s a misdemeanor if you just falsify the records. It’s a felony if you falsify the record in order to conceal a crime. But if the crime is a federal crime that is a different ball of wax," said Coffee. "It is not at all clear that NY state has jurisdiction or authority to find a violation of a federal crime."

Federal prosecutors had said the payments amounted to illegal, unreported assistance to Trump’s campaign. But they declined to file charges against Trump himself. The ex-president has denied all allegations against him.