Truck on I-87 hits overpass, causes lane closures ahead of holiday weekend: NYSP

What to Know A tractor trailer traveling southbound on I-87 struck the South Broadway overpass in Rockland County Thursday morning -- causing lane closures ahead of the busy holiday weekend.

The truck was carrying a large pipe when the incident occurred around 6:45 a.m. at milepost 16.4 where the maximum allowable height on the Thruway is 13 feet 6 inches.

The hit was significant with two of the bridge's eight girders sustaining damage.

A tractor trailer traveling southbound on I-87 struck the South Broadway overpass in Rockland County Thursday morning -- causing lane closures ahead of the busy holiday weekend.

The truck was carrying a large pipe when the incident occurred around 6:45 a.m. at milepost 16.4 where the maximum allowable height on the Thruway is 13 feet 6 inches.

The hit was significant with two of the bridge's eight girders sustaining damage.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

Bridge inspectors immediately responded to the scene this morning to inspect for damage and authorities are in the process of making temporary repairs and evaluating permanent repairs.

The South Broadway bridge was built in 1953 and is 230 feet long. It will undergo a full inspection.

Lanes on the Thruway and on the overpass will remain closed as needed for repairs and for the safety of workers and the public. It is unclear how long these closures will last. Additionally, following the bridge hit, the Orangetown Police closed the South Broadway bridge to traffic, which remains closed as of 1 p.m. Backups are 9 miles from the site as of noon, the New York State Police said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The hit, lane closures, as well as subsequent delays, come ahead of the long holiday weekend which is known as a time of travel as the unofficial end of summer.