Truck Loses FedEx Delivery on GWB

What to Know It was a scene that left some scratching their heads Tuesday: how did a FedEx trailer end up, seemingly abandoned, in the middle of the George Washington Bridge?

The unusual sighting was on the upper level of the Jersey-bound side of the George Washington Bridge and caused up to 30 minute delays at one point.

It is unclear what led to the trailer being left in the middle of the GWB. However, it was subsequently towed allowing traffic to once again move.

It was a scene that left some scratching their heads Tuesday: how did a FedEx trailer end up, seemingly abandoned, in the middle of the George Washington Bridge?

The unusual sighting was on the upper level of the Jersey-bound side of the George Washington Bridge and caused up to 30 minute delays at one point.

Chopper 4 was over the scene where an abandoned trailer, without its cab, was left in the middle lane. The cab and its drivers were no where to be found -- leaving one to question if they even knew they lost such a massive load.

The abandoned trailer caused delays since the middle lane was blocked until the huge carrier trailer was moved.

It is unclear what led to the trailer being left in the middle of the GWB or if it was carrying cargo. However, it was subsequently towed allowing traffic to once again use the middle and right lanes.

News 4 New York reached out to FedEx for comment.