Truck Driver Hospitalized After Striking Long Island School Bus; Injuries to Kids Unclear

A box truck collided with a school bus carrying numerous children on Long Island on Monday, with the truck driver needing to be taken to the hospital, authorities said.

Authorities said it happened around 4:45 p.m. on Flanders Road in Riverhead.

Southampton Town Police Lt. Susan Ralph told Newsday that a box truck hit the back of the school bus, which was carrying 32 children.

The truck driver was flown by helicopter to a hospital with serious injuries, while the bus driver sustained minor injuries, Ralph said. Information about injuries to children wasn’t immediately available, she said.

The superintendent of the Riverhead Central School District referred calls to police.