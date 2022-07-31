New Jersey

Truck Crashes Into Crowded Friendly's in South Jersey

An employee told NBC10 the restaurant was crowded around 8:30 p.m. when the truck hit the building

By Christine Mattson

NBC Universal, Inc.

A pickup truck crashed into the side of a crowded Friendly's restaurant in Deptford, New Jersey Sunday night.

An employee told NBC10 the restaurant was crowded around 8:30 p.m. when the truck hit the building on the 1200 block of Hurffville Road.

According to officials on scene, the driver was headed northbound on Hurffville Road at Deptford Center Road, not far from the Deptford Mall, when he lost control of the Nissan pickup and went over the grass, into the back corner of Friendly’s.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 4 New York app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Two firefighters told NBC10 the truck hit a walk-in freezer inside the building; fortunately, no one was inside of it.

No injuries were reported, officials said. The driver of the pickup was checked out by EMS and released.

A crowd gathered in the parking lot to see the large hole the truck made in the exterior wall. Pieces of debris fell as crews removed the truck a short time later.

Local

heat wave 19 hours ago

4th NYC Death Linked to Last Week's Heat, Medical Examiner Says

nyc streets 13 hours ago

NYC Launches 24/7 Speed Cameras Monday: What Drivers Need to Know

The restaurant will be closed until it is repaired, which may take a while, officials said.

This article tagged under:

New JerseyFriendlysDeptford
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video LX News CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us