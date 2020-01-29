Stolen Meals on Wheels Truck Completely Flips Upside-Down in Wild NYC Crash

A Catholic Charities Meals on Wheels delivery truck was stolen -- and then involved in a wild crash in Queens Wednesday, taking out a mailbox before somehow completely flipping upside-down in front of a house, an official says.

Chopper 4 showed a wild scene on 119th Avenue, between 191st and 192nd streets, after the accident around 11:30 a.m. Fire officials said two vehicles were involved in the crash, but the second vehicle wasn't visible from the air -- at least not initially. Later, a blue sedan was seen pulled over on the side of the street, a large bush sitting on top of it.

The program director at Catholic Charities says one of her drivers was making a delivery to an apartment building not too far away. When the driver came back, the truck was gone. The group reported it stolen. Next thing they knew, it turned up in the front lawn crash.

Two people were said to be hurt. Their conditions weren't immediately clear. The charity group driver was not hurt, the program director said. She said the heist was a shame, saying now the group won't be able to get as many meals to as many people in need in the community.

It wasn't clear if the truck thief was taken into custody at the scene.