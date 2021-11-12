police chase

Troopers Arrest Driver After Chase Down NJ Turnpike

Authorities pursue a vehicle down the New Jersey Turnpike.
A driver is in custody following a pursuit down the New Jersey Turnpike Friday evening.

State troopers started their chase of the vehicle near East Brunswick around 5:30 p.m. and brought the driver to a stop by 6 p.m. It wasn't immediately clear what prompted the pursuit.

The evading driver appeared to stay at legal speeds, but failed to stop as the number of law enforcement vehicles in pursuit grew to roughly a dozen.

Authorities surround the suspect of a chase on the New Jersey Turnpike.
One of the troopers finally drove out in front of the driver while others surrounded him on each side. The officers were able to slow down and bring the driver to a stop.

The driver almost immediately stepped out of the vehicle after coming to a stop but gave significant resistance when the troopers attempted to arrest him. A dog also appeared to jump out of the man's vehicle further creating chaos on the turnpike.

There were no immediate reports of any injuries.

