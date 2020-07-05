Triple Shooting on Long Island Leaves One Person Dead: Police

One person is dead and two others were left with gunshot wounds after a shooting on Long Island at the end of the July 4th holiday, police said.

Nassau officials say an unknown individual fired several rounds that left a 21-year-old male dead and injured two others. The shooting occurred around 11:15 p.m. Saturday, according to authorities.

When officers responded to the scene in North Massapequa, they learned the two injured men were taken to a nearby hospital via private transportation. They were stable as of Sunday, police said.

No other suspect details were released Sunday morning and the incident is still under investigation by detectives.