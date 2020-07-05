Triple Shooting on Long Island Leaves One Person Dead: Police

One person is dead and two others were left with gunshot wounds after a shooting on Long Island at the end of the July 4th holiday, police said.
Nassau officials say an unknown individual fired several rounds that left a 21-year-old male dead and injured two others. The shooting occurred around 11:15 p.m. Saturday, according to authorities.
When officers responded to the scene in North Massapequa, they learned the two injured men were taken to a nearby hospital via private transportation. They were stable as of Sunday, police said.
News
No other suspect details were released Sunday morning and the incident is still under investigation by detectives.
Copyright NBC New York