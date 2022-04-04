Trio Yank 76-Year-Old's Hair During Hip-Fracturing NYC Robbery

A 76-year-old woman was accosted in what appears to be the lobby of a Bronx apartment building by three women who pulled her hair, grabbed her purse and forcibly swung her around the checkered floor, causing her to fall, police say.

Surveillance footage released by police of the 12:30 a.m. attack at the building near Roberts and Hobart avenues shows the victim appearing to go to a door leading to outside. Two women are on the other side of it. There's some sort of scuffle.

One of the suspects is then seen dragging the 76-year-old across the floor as she fights to hold onto her purse. Eventually, the suspects take it and run off.

Cops say the woman's purse had about $50 and her wallet, along with a debit card and insurance cards. She was taken to a hospital with a fractured hip and is expected to be OK.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 4 New York app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Anyone with information on the robbery is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.