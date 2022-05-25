CRIME STOPPERS

Trio Wanted in Woman's Jaw-Breaking Bodyslam on NYC Street

The 37-year-old woman was taken to a hospital for treatment and later released

Police are looking for three men they say attacked a 37-year-old woman after an argument on a Bronx street, leaving her with a broken jaw, authorities say.

It's not clear what prompted the argument at the northwest corner of Lydig Avenue and White Plains Road around 9:15 p.m. last Wednesday, May 18.

Cops responding to a 911 call about an assault say the woman told them she was arguing with one stranger and that argument turned physical.

That person and another shoved her to the ground, she says, at which time all three suspects set upon her, kicking her in the face and body before running off.

The woman was taken to a hospital for treatment and later released.

Police released footage of the incident (above). Anyone with information on the suspects is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.

