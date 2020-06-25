Tri-State Quarantine Takes Effect for Hotspot Travelers as U.S. COVID Cases Hit Single-Day High

What to Know New York, New Jersey and Connecticut have imposed a 14-day quarantine on travelers from any state where infections pass a certain threshold

The mandatory 14-day quarantine order for people traveling to New York, New Jersey and Connecticut from eight states, including Florida and Texas, is now in effect as tri-state governors strive to maintain their progress while much of the country grapples with record spikes in virus cases.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy and Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont jointly announced the new travel restriction Wednesday, the same day the U.S. recorded its highest single-day new COVID caseload with 45,557 infections. That blew past its previous record April 26 by 25 percent.

The situation has been worsening worldwide as well. The director of the World Health Organization warned Wednesday the globe will likely cross a 10 million-case milestone in the next week. More than 4 million cases have been reported in the last month alone, WHO said. A quarter of the 9,440,535 global cases to date have come from the United States, Johns Hopkins reports. Nearly 500,000 people have died worldwide already, including more than 122,000 in America.

The new mandate also comes as summer travel to beaches, parks and New York City would normally swing into high gear. While people aren't legally barred from travel by any means, Cuomo said he's counting on people to act responsibly, given the challenge of enforcement, and threatened to fine violators thousands of dollars if they're caught. The list of affected states will change daily as COVID numbers too, the governor said. It applies to states where 10 of every 100,000 people test positive on a rolling seven-day basis or where the positivity rate in the total population is 10 percent (also on a seven-day rolling basis).

Eight states currently meet that threshold: Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Utah and Texas.

The virus spikes can't be definitively linked to looser reopenings than the one underway in New York, Dr. Anthony Fauci says, but he finds it "highly suspicious." Cuomo, on the other hand, firmly believes the surges are tied to hasty, non-scientific reopenings across the country. He blames the federal government.

New York City, the former epicenter of the national epidemic, now boasts one of the lowest COVID transmission rates in the U.S. Its seven-day rolling positivity rate for daily positive tests is just 1 percent, mirroring the weekly rolling average of the state. Even America's deadliest COVID counties, Queens and Brooklyn, are seeing daily positivity rates well below 1.5 percent on a consistent basis.

Daily Percentage of Positive Tests by New York Region

With all of New York state in some phase of reopening, Gov. Andrew Cuomo is shifting his focus to monitoring test results on a daily basis across each region to identify potential hotspots before they emerge. Here's the latest tracking data by region. For the latest county-level results statewide, click here

New York's phased reopenings haven't caused any significant spikes in reopening thus far. Cuomo announced this week that five regions -- the Finger Lakes, Southern Tier, Central New York, Mohawk Valley and North Country -- will enter the fourth and final phase of his reopening plan Friday. That phase allows many low-risk indoor and outdoor activities to resume, and boosts the limit on social gatherings to 50 from 25, but doesn't allow for malls, gyms or movie theaters.

Cuomo says he's concerned that air conditioning systems may just recirculate the virus rather than cleanse the air; he's working with health officials to understand any potential hidden exposure risk posed by those larger venues.

The entire state except for New York City is now in Phase III of reopening, which allows indoor dining and personal care services like spas, tanning and beauty salons, massage and tattoo parlors and more with restrictions. Long Island became the latest newcomer to that third phase on Wednesday. Thus far, each region has spent two weeks in each phase before transitioning to the next, which means the city could be ready for Phase III by early July.

In New Jersey, Murphy is hoping to be able to set a date soon for its entry into Stage 3, the last step of his reopening roadmap. Of top concern for him: Young adults are accounting for an increasing share of new COVID cases in his state as they are nationwide. Murphy has warned he may have to pause his state's reopening process if the daily upticks turn into a trend.

Meanwhile, he continues to add new reopening steps to New Jersey's timeline daily. On Wednesday, Murphy said arcades, museums and bowling alleys can reopen on July 2 at quarter capacity. Also slated to return that day in the Garden State: outdoor amusement and water parks, including boardwalk rides, indoor dining, playgrounds and casinos. The following Monday, on July 6, NJ Transit will resume its full weekday service schedule for rail and light rail, as an increasing number of people return to work and engage in light summer travel.

New York City's subways have already seen a marked uptick in ridership. This week, it topped one million daily riders for the first time since March, though that's still just a fraction of the more than 5 million who used the system each day before the pandemic hit. Bus ridership also topped the one million-rider mark this month. Both will likely see continued growth as the city progresses through its phases and more reopens, like all 14 miles of public beaches to swimming on July 1. It won't be enough to save the MTA from economic catastrophe, officials say.

Nationally, NBC estimates at least 121,000 have died from the virus. Confirmed cases topped 2.3 million this week. The U.S. reached a new single-day high for new coronavirus cases Wednesday, according to NBC News, with 45,557 new infections. That tops April 26, when there were more than 36,200 new cases and the tri-state was in the midst of some of its darkest days of the pandemic.